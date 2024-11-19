EG America Names New Chief Operating Officer

EG America has appointed Elizabeth Pierce as its new chief operating officer, where she will lead retail operations and join the company’s leadership team.

Most recently, Pierce was president and CEO of Applegreen’s U.S. operations, where she grew the business to a $1 billion enterprise across 18 states and more than 220 retail locations. She brings extensive experience in designing and executing complex business strategies, acquisitional growth and organic expansion, and developing multifunctional teams.

She previously held leadership and senior finance positions at Applegreen and was an executive board member of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

“We are thrilled to have Elizabeth join our company and team,” said John Carey, President and CEO of EG America. “Her expertise and strong leadership will ensure our retail organization continues to evolve and execute on the company’s strategic goals and drive business performance and growth.”

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG operates Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores

EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Australia and the US.