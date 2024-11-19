QuickChek Collaborates with NFL Athlete Kayvon Thibodeaux

QuickChek has launched a two-year ambassadorship with NFL defensive standout Kayvon Thibodeaux. The deal — QuickChek’s first of its kind with a professional athlete — comes one year after the convenience store was named the Official Sub of the New York Giants.

As a brand ambassador, Thibodeaux will show fans and followers how he gets into the game with QuickChek by highlighting fresh convenience at great prices, and the ease of ordering delivery through the QuickChek app.

“We are very excited about this new relationship with Kayvon. Long before he stepped into the Giants’ training facility, Kayvon has shown a work ethic and drive to be better than yesterday. Outside of football, he mentors and empowers underserved youth to achieve more through his Jream Foundation, embodying one of QuickChek’s own philanthropic pillars,” said Blake Segal, SVP and head of QuickChek. “Along with the value of recognition his partnership will bring QuickChek, it will further amplify our relationship with the New York Giants as the team’s official sub.”

“I’m very excited about this new opportunity to serve as a partner for QuickChek. I’ve long been a fan of the quality and convenience you get from QuickChek, including my go-to order, the Chicken Parm Sub with Vodka Sauce,” Thibodeaux said. “Being part of the family is a great feeling.”

Going from Los Angeles to Eugene, Oregon to New York, Thibodeaux, who was the Giants’ first pick of the 2022 draft, is no stranger to establishing routines in a new place. Showing versatility on the field and off, he has immersed himself in all things local, becoming a fan of QuickChek’s subs, smoothies, and customer service long before his team announced their partnership.

QuickChek is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA. QuickChek operates over 150 stores including locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley, and Long Island.