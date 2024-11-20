Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off Per Gallon for One Day Only

Circle K has reintroduced its popular Circle K Fuel Day nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 21, offering customers a holiday discount of 40 cents per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, with the discount applied directly at the pump.

“As many customers take to the roads visiting their loved ones and celebrating what they are grateful for, we want to extend our thanks to our valued customers with a great markdown at the pump,” said Louise Warner, Executive Vice President – North American Operations, for Circle K. “We know the holidays are full of busy schedules and celebrations, which is why we’re pleased to offer our customers a way to save as part of our commitment to making their lives a little easier.”

More than 5,000 Circle K locations across the U.S. are participating in Circle K Fuel Day. Customers in line before 7 p.m. will receive the discount while supplies last.

For everyday savings, customers can also download the Circle K app to see offers near them, and join the free Inner Circle membership program, which is available in over 4,100 U.S. locations.

