Jacksons Teams Up with Boise State University Athletes

Jacksons Food Stores has teamed up with Boise State University (BSU) basketball players Tyson Degenhart, O’mar Stanley and Andrew Meadow through a name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership.

Similar to past partnerships between Bronco athletes and Jacksons, fans will see the athletes featured in posts on Jacksons’ social media accounts, its website, in the Let’s Go Rewards app and on billboards. Followers of each athlete’s social media will also find sponsored content highlighting Degenhart’s, Stanley’s and Meadow’s relationship with Jacksons.

“All of us at Jacksons are looking forward to what looks to be a sensational Bronco Basketball season,” said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores. “Getting to partner with these young men who contribute so much to their team and our community is a true pleasure. Let’s Go!”

“I’m looking forward to working with Jacksons to get fans geared up for game day,” said Meadow.

“Jacksons is the go-to spot for game day essentials,” said Stanley. “I’m excited to be partnering with them this season.”

“It’s great to be partnering with such an established business in our community,” said Degenhart. “It’s going to be a great season.”

Meadow, Stanley, and Degenhart will be compensated for their participation in the partnership. The NIL partnerships were facilitated in part by Boise State’s nationally recognized NIL program.

This January and February, Jacksons Food Stores has announced a special game day promotion for Bronco Men’s Basketball fans. If the Broncos score 70 or more points in a game, fans can enjoy a $2 bundle featuring a hot dog and any size fountain drink with Let’s Go Rewards — plus a free banana. The offer will be available two days after each game — for example, for a Thursday game, the promo will run on Saturday.