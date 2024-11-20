Travel Survey Finds Americans Ready to Road Trip for Thanksgiving

According to a recent survey from GasBuddy, around 72% of Americans are planning to take a road trip over the holiday. This is a 75% increase from the 41% that planned to take a trip by car in 2023, amidst gasoline prices that have fallen to multi-year lows, including 29 states where average prices are currently below $3 per gallon.

After several years of pandemic-influenced travel changes, this year’s data shows a return to more traditional Thanksgiving travel plans, with 72% of respondents indicating they will be driving to their destination — up from just 41% in 2023, 38% in 2022, 32% in 2021 and 35% in 2020. This figure is closer to pre-pandemic levels, when 65% drove for Thanksgiving in 2019.

Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving travel period, GasBuddy forecasts that the national average gas price will be approximately $2.98 per gallon, down slightly from the current national average of $3.02 per gallon. Most survey respondents plan to start their Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday, 11/27, leaving in the early morning.

“Americans are eager to get back on the road and visit loved ones this Thanksgiving, with the vast majority choosing the flexibility and convenience of driving, as gas prices have fallen below $3 in over half of the nation’s states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While a few travelers feel discouraged by current gas prices, our data shows most people are undeterred and willing to absorb the extra costs to reunite with family over the holiday. Gas prices have fallen nearly 70 cents from the summer high to their lowest level since 2021, and should provide some relief for Thanksgiving travelers. We expect prices to remain seasonally low leading up to the holidays, making road trips a more affordable option for millions of Americans.”

Other key findings from GasBuddy’s 2024 Thanksgiving Travel Survey include:

Of those not traveling by car, 10% plan to fly and 87% are not traveling at all.

The top reasons for not traveling include having nowhere to go (33%), high fuel prices (16%), and travel not being in their budget (19%).

Most (60%) of those driving this year also drove last year, citing the flexibility of road trips (48%) and proximity to their destination (39%) as the primary factors.

The majority (60%) expect to spend 1-6 hours in the car, with two-thirds (66%) driving more than 100 miles.

56% will be crossing state lines during their road trip, and 68% plan to use loyalty or cash back programs to save on fuel, including Pay with GasBuddy.

GasBuddy is a leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the U.S.