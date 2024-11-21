7-Eleven Unveils Holiday Coffee Blends

Customers can find new seasonal coffee flavors as well as a refreshed selection of holiday pastries in stores now.

7-Eleven has announced the launch of its seasonal holiday coffee flavors, available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Alongside the limited-edition drinks, the retailer is also introducing a selection of new holiday pastries.

New coffee varieties include:

Peppermint Mocha Cappuccino: Warm up this winter with the Peppermint Mocha Cappuccino, a blend of minty peppermint and rich mocha flavors.

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte: Made with premium 100% Brazilian Arabica coffee extract, real milk, chocolate mocha and a hint of peppermint.

Cookie Butter Croissant: The new Cookie Butter Croissant is filled with a rich, creamy cookie butter spread and topped with coated brown sugar.

Holiday Donut: A classic raised donut topped with white icing and red and green sprinkles.

In celebration of the season and of 60 years as the originator of fresh-brewed coffee in to-go cups, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members small coffees for just 60 cents every Monday from now until the end of the year at participating stores nationwide. Plus, customers can pick up a limited-edition 60th anniversary mug.

“Tis the season to sip, shop and save! From peppermint mochas to croissants, 7-Eleven has all the holiday coffee flavors and baked treats to bring warmth and festive vibes to our customers,” said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. “And with our 7Collection Black Friday sale, you can deck out the family in holiday apparel and cozy up the house with 7-Eleven inspired décor to make this season extra merry and bright — all with a little help from 7-Eleven!”

7-Eleven’s online merchandise store, 7Collection, is rolling out its latest collection of apparel and accessories just in time for the holidays. The lineup is packed with seasonal styles and gifts, including a 7-Eleven store replica collectible. Plus, 7Collection is offering up to 80% off select items for Black Friday on Nov. 22.

Come Cyber Monday, 7Collection is kicking off 11 Days of Giftmas with special deals every day from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11 including free limited edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven’s iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink, on select days with select purchases.

To close out the year, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 lucky winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Loyalty members who shop participating products, such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull, either in-store or via 7NOW Delivery app will be entered to win.