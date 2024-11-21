Buc-ee’s Hits Roadblock in Ohio, Delays Construction

Construction on the retailer's first Ohio location has been halted due to an ongoing lawsuit between Huber Heights and Clark County.

In August 2023, Texas-based Buc-ee’s announced that it would be expanding its reach to Ohio with a new store in Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton. The 35-acre site, in typical Buc-ee’s fashion, is planned to sit at 74,000 square feet.

Now, however, the retailer is facing a hurdle — due to an ongoing legal battle Huber Heights and Clark County, construction has been delayed, with the grand opening ceremony at risk of being postponed. The counties are currently in the midst of a lawsuit over the rights to service the c-store’s water and sewage, according to WHIO TV.

Originally set to open in December 2025, the lawsuit, which was filed in 2023, puts the site at risk of a later opening date. According to court documents filed last month, Buc-ee’s attorneys have requested a timely resolution on the lawsuit.

“Crews have been ready and willing to work to meet an anticipated construction deadline of late 2025. However, construction is now delayed due to the ongoing dispute,” the court filing reads. “… (I)f the court delays a decision granting one of the cross-motions, or otherwise denies both requests for summary judgement, Buc-ee’s and the Huber Heights community will face delays with opening this location.”

As reported by WDTN, both Buc-ee’s and Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore attribute the delay to the Clark County magistrate, who has not made a decision on the matter in over 18 months.

The massive travel center, which the company still aims to open at the end of next year, is planned to feature 100 fueling positions and a number of electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers, in addition to the retailer’s signature foodservice offerings and merchandise.

Since the company announced its multi-state growth plan in 2019, Buc-ee’s has expanded or announced expansion plans for Colorado, Virginia, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Today, Buc-ee’s operates more than 60 travel centers across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Colorado.