Royal Farms Grows North Carolina Footprint

The retailer is set to host a soft opening for its new Greenville, N.C., store this December.

Royal Farms has announced the scheduled opening of its fourth Greenville, N.C., location on Dec. 16. The new state-of-the-art store will offer Greenville residents fresh food and exceptional service, right in their neighborhood.

To commemorate the milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed “Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on Dec. 11 and 12. During the event, customers are invited to tour the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite here.

“We are thrilled to bring Royal Farms to even more areas in Greenville! At Royal Farms, our mission is to delight customers by making every visit exceptional, whether you’re fueling up or enjoying a quick, delicious meal,” said Kim Kneipp, District Leader at Royal Farms. “We’re grateful to be growing alongside this vibrant community and look forward to welcoming everyone to our newest store.”

The new Greenville location will feature:

16 Fuel Pumps with E-Free, Diesel and 3 DEF options.

24/7 Service: Open year-round to meet all convenience and fuel needs.

On-Site Car Wash: A fast, efficient way to keep your vehicle clean.

Fresh, Made-to-Order Food: From Royal Farms’ signature fried chicken and sandwiches to a variety of breakfast options, there’s something for everyone.

To make the most of every visit, Royal Farms is inviting the Greenville community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where they can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.