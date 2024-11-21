Spinks Family Foundation Marks $1.2 Million in 2024 Donations

The Spinks Family Foundation recently announced that it has awarded more than $1.2 million to 153 local organizations throughout 2024. The substantial figure is a combination of the foundation’s monthly donations, grant awards, annual Spinx store campaigns and the annual Spinx Charity Classic Golf Tournament.

The Spinks Family Foundation was established to support the generous giving of The Spinx Company, its founder, teammates, and customers. The foundation supports organizations that align with its giving mission in the areas of education, children, food security, substance abuse, and mental health.

To view a complete list of this year’s beneficiaries, click here.

Each year, Spinx hosts an annual golf tournament to benefit local charities. Beneficiaries are selected by the Spinks Family Foundation Board and are granted a three-year term. The 2024 Spinx Charity Classic was the most profitable golf tournament in company history, raising more than $150,000 for the local charities. The 2024 beneficiaries are American Red Cross, Gateway House, Inc., Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, and United Ministries. These organizations will remain Charity Classic beneficiaries through 2026.

“We are deeply committed to investing in the communities we call home and empowering the organizations that work tirelessly to serve those in need,” said Stewart Spinks, Founder of Spinx. “This year’s grant recipients reflect a broad spectrum of causes that align with our mission of strengthening the fabric of our local communities.”

The Spinks Family Foundation accepts large gift requests of $10,000 and above once a year. The application period will open on March 1, 2025, and close on March 30, 2025. The board will review applications and awards will be made in November 2025.