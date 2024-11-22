CStore Connections Offers Interactive Retail Innovation Tour

The walking tour will take attendees through some of the Charlotte, N.C., retail sites shaping the scene in the Queen City.

CStore Connections is not just a networking event — it is also set to offer attendees incredibly valuable insights into the inner workings of Charlotte, N.C. ‘s thriving retail scene. At the conference, attendees will get the chance to participate in the Retail Innovation Tour, where they will be walked through three unique and innovative food markets throughout the city.

“Innovation often comes from looking outside your immediate industry, and convenience retail is no exception. Exploring other types of retail — whether it’s fast-casual dining, grocery or in this case food halls and markets in Charlotte — can provide powerful insights and ideas that translate into your business,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “From merchandising techniques and operational efficiencies to customer engagement strategies and unique product offerings, these retail formats can inspire fresh approaches to elevate the convenience retail experience. By drawing inspiration from a variety of sources, you can stay ahead of trends, create a standout shopping experience and meet the ever-changing needs of your customers.”

Tour stops include:

Stop One: The Market at 7th Street

Charlotte, N.C., boasts a vibrant food retail scene deeply intertwined with its community fabric. Local markets, such as the Market at 7th Street, highlight the city’s commitment to supporting local farmers and artisans.

These markets not only provide fresh, locally sourced produce and handmade goods, but also serve as community gathering spots where residents can connect and engage. Numerous family-owned restaurants and food trucks further enrich the culinary landscape, offering diverse flavors while fostering a sense of community pride and cohesion. Through these community-focused food ventures, Charlotte seamlessly blends local culture with culinary excellence.

Stop Two: Monarch Market

In recent years, food halls have become increasingly popular in Charlotte, reflecting a growing trend toward communal dining and diverse culinary experiences. Venues like Optimist Hall, Camp North End and the newest Monarch Market have also transformed the city’s food scene, offering a wide array of dining options under one roof. These food halls host a variety of vendors, from established restaurateurs to up-and-coming chefs, showcasing everything from international cuisines to innovative local dishes.

The communal seating arrangements and lively atmospheres encourage social interaction and foster a sense of community among patrons. Additionally, food halls often feature local artisans and retailers, enhancing the overall cultural experience. By blending dining, entertainment and community engagement, food halls in Charlotte are redefining the culinary landscape and

becoming central to the city’s vibrant social fabric.

Stop Three: Rhino Market

Rhino Market, a beloved local establishment, exemplifies the city’s fusion of food retail and community spirit. Known for its eclectic mix of gourmet sandwiches, craft beers and specialty groceries, Rhino Market has become a neighborhood staple.

With multiple locations across the city, each market provides a welcoming space for locals to gather, dine and unwind. The market’s emphasis on sourcing from local producers and featuring North Carolina-made products fosters strong community ties and supports the regional economy.

Frequent events, such as live music and local artist showcases, further cement Rhino Market’s role as a vibrant community hub where culture and culinary delight converge. Hint: Their newest location opened in Terminal A of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Grab one last savory bite before you head home.

The tour is free for all CStore Connections registrants. Make sure to grab a spot by registering for the event here!