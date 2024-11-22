OnCue Donates $275,000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

The retailer raised the funds through pinup sales, rounding up change at the register, specialty fountain cups and more.

OnCue has concluded its fall fundraiser, which benefited St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. This year, OnCue raised $275,000 for the hospital, bringing the partnership to $3.8 million over 17 years. OnCue’s gift will help ensure families being treated by St. Jude never receive a bill from the hospital and give patients the chance to focus on what’s most important.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Of the 400,000 kids who develop cancer every year, only half are diagnosed. At St. Jude, not only do doctors provide cutting-edge treatments, but researchers freely share findings from clinical trials, allowing other hospitals to implement new treatment strategies based on St. Jude’s discoveries.

Kicking off this year’s efforts, OnCue managers were able to hear from Penelope and her mother Megan who are Edmond, Okla., residents and a St. Jude patient family. Megan shared an inspiring and emotional story about how the hospital changed their lives. Thanks to the quick actions of the doctors, Penelope was able to keep her eyesight in both eyes and start further treatments.

“As a parent, our St. Jude fundraiser means so much to me. Having visited the hospital in twice and hearing from families like Penelope’s, I am reminded how important this work is and how many are impacted by cancer,” said Laura Aufleger, OnCue president. “The way they care for patients like Penelope is one-of-a-kind, and we are fortunate to be able to contribute to this life-saving mission.”

During the month of October, OnCue connected its customers to the cause through pinup sales, rounding change at the register and specialty fountain cups. Throughout pinup sales, OnCue team members had additional opportunities to show off their St. Jude support through “Dress as a Superhero Day.”

Along with in-store efforts, OnCue hosted its annual golf tournament for its business partners. OnCue also put on its St. Jude Walk with friends and family. Both events raised money and built camaraderie within the OnCue team to support this campaign.

By bringing customers, donors and team members together, OnCue gives back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and takes part in saving lives.

OnCue is a growing innovator in the Oklahoma and Texas convenience store markets, employing more than 1,700 team members dedicated to creating exceptional customer experiences. The company continues to be forward-thinking with strategic investments in new energy and sustainability practices to increase efficiency and minimize resource consumption.