Rutter’s Brings Back White Chocolate Cherry Golden Stout

Rutter’s has brought back one of its popular proprietary beers this winter, a Golden Stout-style beer with a hint of cherry and a rich white chocolate finish.

Once again crafted in partnership with Rusty Rail Brewing, this beer is an offshoot of the highly praised “Luminous” brew, but it comes with a distinctive holiday twist that pleases beer aficionados and holiday enthusiasts alike. The beverage is only available for a limited time this holiday season.

“Our team is very excited to reintroduce this winter beer,” said Adam Long, Senior Category Manager at Rutter’s. “This Golden Stout, with its captivating fusion of cherry and white chocolate, embodies the essence of the season. It’s the ideal beverage to accompany cherished crisp winter moments and get you into the holiday spirit.”

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.