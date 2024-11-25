Buc-ee’s Pushes Up Grand Opening of Amarillo, Texas Store

The site, initially expected to open sometime in 2025, is slated to open its doors on Dec. 16.

Buc-ee’s has surprised Amarillo, Texas residents with the announcement that it will open the doors to its newest travel center on Dec. 16 — a site that was expected to open in 2025, according to San Antonio Express-News.

Construction on the 74,000-square-foot store started in October of 2023. It is set to boast 108 fueling stations and 24 electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The travel center is expected to bring in roughly 200 jobs to the area.

“Amarillo is the midpoint between Chicago and Los Angeles on the fabled Route 66,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate, in 2023. “I can’t think of a better place to put a Buc-ee’s.”

The Lone Star State is an important market for Buc-ee’s — not only does it serve as the company’s headquarters and hometown, but it is also home to the largest c-store in the world, a Buc-ee’s site in Luling. The previous record holder was the Buc-ee’s location in Sevierville, Tenn.

The company continues to bolster its footprint in its home state, as it plans to open two additional travel centers in Texas in the near future, located in Boerne and San Marcos. The long-awaited Boerne site was announced in 2016, while the retailer plans to break ground on the San Marcos location this fall.

Since announcing its multi-state growth plan in 2019, Buc-ee’s has been off and running. The chain has expanded or announced expansion plans for Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, while opening its first stores in Arkansas and Colorado, and planning for its first in Ohio.

Today, Buc-ee’s operates more than 60 travel centers across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Colorado.

On top of its rapid expansion, Buc-ee’s has also kept an eye on technology trends. In March, the retailer partnered with Mercedes-Benz to launch a network of EV charging locations across its footprint. As a result of the partnership, Mercedes-Benz will continue to introduce EV chargers at both existing Buc-ee’s locations and future new-to-industry sites, with 30 being built before the end of the year.

“Buc-ee’s values people and partnerships,” said Buc-ee’s general counsel, Jeff Nadalo, at the time of the announcement. “Our new collaboration with Mercedes-Benz HPC North America will continue our traditions of elevated customer convenience and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the south for more than 40 years.”