Love’s Expands Speedco Brand, Truck Wash Network

The retailer continues to focus on its over-the-road preventative maintenance network.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened three new Speedco facilities, rebuilt a Love’s Truck Care shop and added a new truck wash as it continues to enhance its preventative maintenance network. Love’s now operates 11 truck wash locations in nine states.

The new and remodeled locations can be found next to Love’s stores in:

Benson, Ariz. (rebuilt and expanded)

West Memphis, Ark. (new truck wash)

Wichita, Kan. (new Speedco with truck wash)

North Lima, Ohio (new)

Baker City, Ore. (new)

Troy, Texas (new truck wash)

These locations add 11 truck service bays, six service trucks and five truck wash bays to Love’s network. Love’s Truck Care and Speedco is the country’s largest over-the-road truck maintenance provider with more than 430 locations, more than 1,400 service bays and 1,100 roadside service trucks.

Love’s is also the exclusive warranty repair and campaign recall service provider for Freightliner and International trucks.

More information about the new locations can be found on the company’s website.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, the company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.