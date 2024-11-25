Marathon Refinery Raises $25,000 for Veterans

The funds were donated to four local veterans' organizations.

Earlier this year, Marathon’s St. Paul Park, Minn., refinery hosted an auction sponsored by HONOR, the refinery’s Veterans employee network chapter, raising $25,000 for local organizations that support U.S. military veterans.

The auction featured a 1964 F-350 Fire Truck, several Ford and Dodge trucks, a 2017 Boat Trailer, and various other tools and equipment, all donated by the refinery. This wide selection attracted strong participation from employees and the local community.

The funds will be allocated to four key organizations:

City of St. Paul Park Veteran’s Memorial Park

Richard Dingle American Legion Post 98

Hastings Veterans Home

VFW Post 8751

“We’re thrilled with the outcome and grateful to everyone who participated,” said Scott Dose, Maintenance Supervisor at the St. Paul Park refinery, who played a crucial role in organizing the auction. “This donation will greatly benefit these organizations and the veterans they support.”

Additionally, the HONOR employee network chapter, led by employees Gerald Wright and Eric Wright, completed a special project at St. Paul Park Veteran’s Memorial Park by installing a fire ring for the ceremonial retirement of American flags. When challenges arose regarding how to fund the completion of the project, the refinery stepped in to help.

“It makes you proud to work for a company that supports its community and its veterans,” said Gerald Wright, a Loader at the refinery and former Commander at the St. Paul Park American Legion. “We’re incredibly thankful for their support.”

The refinery’s donation covered the materials, and the welding team crafted and engraved the fire ring, adding each welder’s number as a mark of their contribution.

“It’s wonderful to see local businesses like Marathon Petroleum giving back,” said Mayor Keith Franke of St. Paul Park. “Their support truly makes a difference.”

Refinery General Manager Holly Jackson was with the mayor and her team when they successfully lowered the fire ring into place, marking the completion of a project that was a true labor of love for everyone involved.

“We’re proud to support initiatives like these and honored to contribute in such a meaningful way, reflecting our commitment to giving back to those who have served our country,” Jackson added.