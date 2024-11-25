Pilot Announces Holiday Promotions

The chain will offer deals on coffee, travel gear and more this winter.

Pilot is making this holiday season one to remember with the announcement of its holiday promotions, including the “Hauliday Giveaway,” a curated gift guide for on-the-go shoppers and savings on seasonal coffee.

“Holiday travel is about more than just reaching the destination; it’s about creating cheerful moments along the way. Whether it’s singing holiday classics, savoring the warmth of a perfect cup of coffee on a frosty morning drive, or sharing stories with a car full of loved ones, these moments are what define the journey,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, Pilot’s chief marketing officer. “Wherever your holiday travels take you, Pilot is out here with road trip essentials and last-minute gifts to bring joy to every mile.”

From Dec. 2-8, 2024, holiday travelers can enter Pilot’s “Hauliday Giveaway,” for a chance to win premium travel gear, gift cards and exclusive items. To enter, visit the Pilot Flying J Facebook page and comment on each day’s post for a chance to win. Winners will be notified daily.

Additionally, for those in need of stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts, Pilot’s Holiday Gift Guide offers convenient on-the-go gifting options. Featuring travel center staples and unexpected roadside treasures, holiday travelers can find something for everyone on their list. Items range from tech gadgets to foodie favorites and more. The gift guide also features new exclusive items such as Pilot’s holiday elf plush and take-home bags of its limited-time Bourbon Pecan Coffee.

To keep drivers’ cups full and holiday spirits high, Pilot is offering $1 off any size hot or iced coffee, including its specialty seasonal blends. To redeem, customers can save the offer in the myRewards Plus app and present it at the time of purchase at participating locations. Guests can warm up with returning favorites like Cinnamon Roll cold brew, Bourbon Pecan hot coffee or White Chocolate Candy Cane hot chocolate.

For more information about Pilot’s holiday offerings, click here.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 people. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards.

The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year.