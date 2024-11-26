Fresh Food Focus

Foodservice continues to be a key point of differentiation for convenience stores. Keeping the menu fresh requires innovation, as well as a keen eye for new products and emerging consumer trends.

The demand for prepared foodservice shows no signs of abating. Convenience store owners who are on the fence about investing in a new fresh foodservice program or enhancing their existing foodservice offering should take note of a new report from Deloitte.

According to its “A Fresh (Food) Take on Grocery Convenience,” Deloitte examines how grocers might win a greater share of the market by offering fresh convenience foodservice to consumers as they plan their meals, choose where to shop and select their food options. Customers of all age demographics seek fresh food from their local convenience stores and grocery chains for multiple meals throughout the day and all-day snacking.

What this means, in short, is that stores that don’t offer convenient fresh food items will be missing out on in-store visits, online ordering, and potential partnerships with third-party delivery services such as Vroom, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

As we all know, investing in foodservice is not for the faint of heart. It’s expensive, time consuming and labor-intensive, but it could also be quite rewarding and profitable. Let’s look at the key findings from Deloitte regarding what retailers can expect from foodservice customers over the next few years.

First to Market

For starters, the survey found that retailers who can successfully bring fresh convenience to consumers at key moments in their journey could stand to capture the profitable volume growth and share of the stomach they seek.

Fresh food is critical from the retailer’s perspective as well. This year, more than half (52%) of retail executives surveyed reported that fresh food would be their most strategically important initiative over the next one to three years, with produce, deli and meat leading the charge.

While consumers like the idea of fresh food, they also crave convenience in multiple forms throughout their shopping and buying experiences. Deloitte found that convenience is not only a battle-tested driver of food purchases, but it also is growing in importance, with more than half of surveyed customers (52%) saying they value convenience now more than they did in the past. Millennials (57%) and Gen Zs (61%), in particular, are growing keener on it, suggesting the trend may be here to stay.

For some customers, convenience is their top priority, with 23% of those surveyed revealing that they are primarily convenience seekers regarding their overall approach to meals and snacks. Nine in 10 U.S. foodservice customers said fresh food makes them happy, and two-thirds (66%) would pay a premium for fresh food. On average, shoppers would pay 22% more for fresh food than canned, frozen or other options.

Overall, they equate fresh food with nutrition and want to buy healthy food (even if they don’t always do so).

When it comes to deciding between either fresh or convenient food, ease often wins. Eighty-two percent of shoppers say convenience drives their fresh food decisions. In addition, two-thirds (67%) of consumers say that on busy days, they buy more convenient food items, even if they are not healthy or fresh.

For retailers seeking a chance to create convenience beyond the snacks and beverages, a substantial opportunity lies at the very start of the process: as consumers build their meal plans.

Over half (53%) of consumers surveyed say that figuring out “what’s for dinner” is one of their major pain points.

Younger consumers, including Gen Z (66%) and millennials (60%), are especially likely to call figuring out dinner a primary pain point. Similarly, households with children (62%) also struggle to plan evening meals.

Fifty-eight percent of Gen Z and 55% of millennials say they would regularly buy from a grocery store that could help them with meal planning, and 44% of shoppers overall agree.

Helping consumers plan could be a job for artificial intelligence (AI), which larger chains are significantly more optimistic about. When asked about AI’s potential to make a significant financial contribution, 80% of surveyed executives say they are confident, compared to just 40% in 2023. Working as a consumer assistant for meal planning and other services was executives’ top choice for the first “killer application” of AI technology in retail.

Two-thirds (65%) of executives say their companies are increasing investments in the technology, and 73% say their companies will have a significant application within the next six months.

Navigating these frontiers will likely push grocers to make the most of their legacy advantages, including their customer relationships, convenient locations and strengths in fresh food, while developing new, cutting-edge practices, such as implementing AI and delivery. C-store customers love fresh food and crave convenience; finding new ways to provide consumers with fresh food choices on their terms will help drive sales.

Elie Y. Katz is the CEO and president of National Retail Solutions (NRS).