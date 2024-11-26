Parker’s Expands Supply and Logistics Capabilities

Parker's strengthened its partnership with Titan Cloud to streamline its supply chain with the company's fuel management platform.

Parker’s Kitchen recently expanded its partnership with Titan Cloud to enhance its supply chain and logistics capabilities. The strategic move will help accelerate Parker’s plans for growth and operational improvements in the fuel retail sector.

The company has utilized Titan Cloud’s unified platform since mid-2021 to optimize operations, ensure compliance, and streamline fuel management. Now, Parker’s Kitchen is expanding its use of Titan Cloud’s end-to-end platform, adding tools for inventory management, forecasting, and hauler and carrier oversight to support its goal of doubling in size over the next five years.

“Titan Cloud is excited to support Parker’s Kitchen as they scale their operations,” said Paul Lauinger, Vice President of Sales North America at Titan Cloud. “Our platform’s powerful supply and logistics capabilities equip them with the tools to improve efficiency and drive growth. We are committed to helping fuel retailers optimize operations through data-driven insights, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to help Parker’s Kitchen achieve its goals.”

“We’ve always believed in the power of digital innovation to improve our operations,” said Ricky John, Vice President of Fuel at Parker’s Kitchen. “Titan Cloud has been a key partner in supporting our growth by providing the tools we need to make data-driven decisions, enhance supply chain efficiency, and reduce costs. By expanding our use of their platform, we are setting ourselves up for long-term success and ensuring that we can meet the demands of our growing network.”

To support future growth, Parker’s Kitchen is prioritizing advanced forecasting. With Titan Cloud’s Fuel Insights, the company has gained valuable visibility into fuel usage and demand patterns.

Leveraging these insights, Parker’s Kitchen aims to refine its demand forecasting to reduce fuel runouts, minimize operational disruptions, and gain real-time visibility into fluctuations across its sites.

“We recognize the importance of staying ahead of demand to avoid fuel shortages and ensure smoother operations,” John added. “Titan Cloud’s platform has already helped us gain deeper insights into our operations, and we are excited to fully implement their Forecasting and Inventory Management tools to further refine our processes and drive operational efficiency.”

Additionally, Parker’s Kitchen is prioritizing hauler and carrier oversight. While Titan Cloud’s platform has improved visibility into inventory for haulers and carriers, the company is eager to implement tighter controls and gain deeper visibility across its logistics partners. This will reduce operational issues and prevent disruptions at their sites. Parker’s Kitchen will also improve load planning to better align with demand shifts and reduce working capital requirements across locations.