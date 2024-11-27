CStore Connections Features Full Agenda of Education, Networking and More

CStore Connections, taking place from March 9-12 in Charlotte, N.C., is set to offer industry professionals an array of opportunities to network with likeminded peers, learn about industry trends and much more.

This year attendees will get the chance to take advantage of a full agenda, formulated by a special content committee, focused on addressing the most pressing matters facing the industry today.

“The agenda for CStore Connections was thoughtfully crafted in collaboration with our content committee, a group of industry leaders who understand the challenges and opportunities facing today’s convenience retailers,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “Each session is designed to spark meaningful discussions, deliver actionable insights and foster connections that drive success. Whether you’re looking to innovate, strategize or collaborate, this agenda has something for everyone.”

Sunday

CStore Connections kicks off on Sunday, March 9, with an optional networking pickleball tournament. Starting the conference with a pickleball tournament promises an engaging and enjoyable experience for all convenience store owners in attendance.

This tournament offers a unique opportunity to break the ice and foster connections in a relaxed, yet spirited environment. By participating in this opening activity, attendees can build camaraderie, share industry insights and create lasting memories, ensuring a dynamic start to the event. Attendees have the option to add the pickleball tournament when they register.

Following the pickleball tournament, attendees will get the chance to join the Retail Innovation Tour, where they will be walked through some of Charlotte’s hottest food markets. The day will be capped off with a social networking event.

Monday

The theme for the next day is “Controlling the Uncontrollable,” which will be featured in the general sessions and information exchanges. The sessions are meant to demonstrate how the best operators work to keep an eye on what challenges they face, and how they stay ahead to minimize the impacts they bring.

The general session, titled “Unpacking Economic Threats: Inflation Dynamics & Supply Chain Challenges,” will be moderated by Allison Dean, alongside panelists Tom Newbould, business and technology practice lead, W. Capra Consulting Group; Paul Crozier, director of category, Sheetz; and Nick Triantafellou, director of merchandising & marketing, Weigel’s.

The next general session will focus on tobacco compliance, providing a comprehensive overview of the current tobacco and vape landscape, including regulation and enforcement updates. Then, it will shift focus to the emerging food traceability rules that promise significant operational challenges. It will explore actionable strategies to manage compliance effectively, leverage resources and minimize disruptions.

The final general session of the day, titled “Savoring Simplicity — Streamlining Foodservice in Convenience Stores,” will be moderated by CStore Decisions Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte.

Following the general sessions, attendees can participate in the first burning issues exchange, which will focus on tobacco evolution, trip drivers, employee staffing and customer evolution.

The second burning issues exchange will take place later Monday, with topics covering mergers and acquisitions, digitalization, food safety and loyalty.

Tuesday

The theme for Tuesday is “Smarter… not harder,” with topics designed to help demonstrate how thoughtfulness and resourcefulness can launch you ahead.

Scott Smith, director of IT for Parker’s, and Lenny Smith, vice president for Crosby’s, will kick off the day with a general session covering data-driven decision making.

The next general session will moderated by Del Conte, and feature panelists Ryan Blevins, director of food and beverage innovation, Weigel’s; M. David May, director of food service, Kwik Stop; and Philip Santini, senior director of advertising and food service, Rutter’s. The session will dive into how retailers can craft a winning limited-time offer strategy.

Two more burning issues exchanges will also take place on Tuesday, giving attendees the chance to further examine some of the industry’s most pressing concerns.

The next general session, “Layout Revolution: Modernizing Your C-Store Design,” will be moderated by Austin Burns, director of sales & marketing, Paragon Solutions and feature panelists Trenton Langston, vice president, Calloway Oil Co./EZ Stop; and John Koch, CEO, Rusty Lantern Markets.

The day will wrap up with a final session and a closing dinner at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

