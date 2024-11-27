Cubby’s Raises $37,000 for Schools in its Community

The funds were raised through the company's Raise Some Dough program.

Omaha, Neb.-based Cubby’s recently concluded its annual Raise Some Dough program, which was initially launched in June 2018 to engage the community in giving back to local schools and youth-serving organizations. Twenty-one Cubby’s locations in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota participate in the Raise Some Dough program.

The program raised $12,889 in Q2 and $12,889 in Q3 for local schools.

“We are pleased to continue supporting local schools and programs that support youth through the Raise Some Dough program,” said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby’s Convenience Inc. “We couldn’t do this without help from our loyal customers.”

Participating Cubby’s locations donate $1 for every large Godfather’s Pizza Express or breakfast pizza sold in the participating stores. The fundraising program has raised more than close to $200,000 since its inception.

Funds raised through Raise Some Dough are used for educational and athletic purposes in the recipient schools and organizations.