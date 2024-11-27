Marathon Refinery Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary

In October, Marathon Petroleum’s Catlettsburg refinery in Kentucky celebrated its 100th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, the facility hosted a family day event, welcoming around 400 employees, contractors, their families, retirees and community partners.

Though the refinery’s roots trace back to 1917, it was in 1924 that Ashland Refining Company purchased the facility, which later joined Marathon Petroleum through a joint venture in 1998. In those early days, the refinery processed about 1,000 barrels of oil per day. Today, its capacity has grown to 300,000 barrels daily.

“Reaching 100 years is incredible. It shows the hard work and dedication of everyone at the Catlettsburg refinery,” said former General Manager at the Catlettsburg refinery Jay Richert, who has since been named VP of Refining at Marathon Petroleum’s Garyville refinery in Louisiana. “We’re excited about what’s next and how we’ll continue delivering safe and efficient energy to our community and beyond.”

Beyond producing gasoline and asphalt, the refinery and its 750 employees play a vital role in the Kentucky-West Virginia border community.

“It’s about the people we serve — our friends, neighbors and loved ones,” Richert said. “That commitment to safety and the environment truly sets us apart. Our top priority is ensuring everyone goes home safely every day. Being a Kentucky Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star site reflects our commitment to maintaining a safe and accident-free workplace.”

The Catlettsburg refinery also leads in environmental stewardship. Certified by the Wildlife Habitat Council for its conservation efforts, it continually seeks ways to protect and preserve its natural surroundings.

“We’re dedicated to being good stewards of the environment,” Richert said. “Taking care of our community and the world around us is important.”

For 34 years, the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) has helped the refinery stay attuned to local needs, helping Marathon’s support reach where it’s needed most. The refinery’s investments span financial contributions, volunteer hours and direct aid, which together build a meaningful and lasting impact.

“We’re incredibly proud of the connections we’ve built within our community over the years,” said Sheila Fraley, Community Relations Representative at Marathon Petroleum. “Milestones like this are only possible because of the trust and support we share with our neighbors, and we’re committed to making a positive impact together for years to come.”

This commitment extends to supporting disaster relief efforts and providing over $1.5 million in recent years to nonprofits such as the United Way of Northeast Kentucky, which plays a vital role in enhancing community well-being.

“We can always count on Marathon and its people. They want to give, and they do each year, so we can’t thank them enough for their continued support and investments in our community and beyond,” said United Way of Northeast Kentucky’s CEO Marshall Tyson.

Additionally, Marathon sponsors events like the Young Women LEAD (YWL) conference to empower high school-aged girls, along with a range of community initiatives, from back-to-school drives and STEM and job training programs to hosting local students at the 340-acre Savage Branch Wildlife Reserve. The refinery’s annual food drive also gathers thousands of pounds of food for those in need, exemplifying its dedication to strengthening the community.

“I’ve seen so many changes over the years, but the best part of my job has always been the people,” said Debbie Keeney, Lead Human Resources Assistant, who has worked for Marathon for 48 years. “Watching this place grow and knowing we’re making a difference is truly special.”

The family day celebration featured interactive booths highlighting the refinery’s operations, activities for kids and local nonprofits showcasing their work. Attendees enjoyed a drone demonstration, tours of the refinery and Savage Branch, as well as plenty of food and music throughout the event.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day to celebrate together,” Richert added. “I cannot thank everyone—employees, contractors and all who make the Catlettsburg refinery a great place to work—enough. I am proud to work for a company built on strong values.”