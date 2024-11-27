Sinclair Oil Claims Spot in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Sinclair Oil balloon is headed back to New York City for the third year in a row.

Sinclair Oil has announced that it will be bringing back its company icon DINO to the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this holiday season.

For the third year in a row, a 68-foot-long DINO balloon will float above the city streets as part of the official parade. DINO is featured with a smaller look-alike attached to his back, making the balloon a double DINO feature. Together, the balloon dinosaurs are 49 feet tall and 26 feet wide.

“DINO is beloved by so many generations who remember its past and yet also recognize it as the station icon seen on today’s road trips across the country,” said Fergie Theriault, vice president, marketing refined products. “Our HF Sinclair team and partners, like millions of Americans, enjoy watching the parade as part of the holiday season. It makes us proud that DINO is a part of special life moments – whether watching the Parade together or filling up at a station before gathering with family and friends.”

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,500 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCARE TOP TIER gasoline. DINOPAY is an app-based payment system that allows users to pay for fuel and in-store items with their mobile device, track receipts, utilize fuel discounts and locate the nearest Sinclair location.