Wild Bill’s Tobacco Acquires Cheap Tobacco’s 34 Stores

Wild Bill’s Tobacco has acquired all 34 Cheap Tobacco store locations, including 33 in central and eastern Ohio and one in West Virginia. The deal, which closed in early November, allows Cheap Tobacco Founder and CEO Dennis Harper the ability to retire after celebrating his 30th year with Cheap Tobacco.

“Our priority at Cheap Tobacco has always been you, our loyal customers. We’re confident that Wild Bill’s Tobacco will continue to provide amazing products and service you’ve come to expect, while adding even more options to enjoy,” said Harper. “We wouldn’t have passed the torch to anyone else but the Wild Bill’s family. Their reputation as a leader in our industry can’t be understated. We are proud to have served you over the years and know you will enjoy the added benefits of this transition.”

Prior to this deal, Wild Bills’s Tobacco, which also celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, had over 200 stores in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio and is thrilled to add its first store in West Virginia with this acquisition. Wild Bill’s is the second largest tobacco retailer in the U.S. and continues to rapidly grow their brand.

“This acquisition allows us to serve a broader customer base and be a part of new communities across the Midwest,” said Jon Welzel, chief marketing officer, Wild Bill’s. “Guests will still experience the competitive pricing that became synonymous with Cheap Tobacco, but the store design that is brought to life and streamlined for customer needs, selection, and speed at checkout as well as the expanded product offerings and premium customer experiences will create a unique experience for these new members of our family.”

Cheap Tobacco customers are already seeing changes when they visit their favorite locations. Wild Bill’s plans to renovate and provide a facelift to all 34 Cheap Tobacco stores within the next six to nine months. Additionally, walk-in humidors will be added to each of the locations, which will feature cigars from around the world. Customers will enjoy additional product lines, like Mr. Vapor, extended store hours, increased awareness on promotions and events, and the same inexpensive prices that they have been enjoying for over 30 years.

Through this acquisition, Wild Bill’s Tobacco has retained all Cheap Tobacco store level employees, from district managers down.