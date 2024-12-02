GPM Investments Begins Holiday Retail Campaign

GPM Investments has launched its annual MDA Holiday Retail Campaign at approximately 1.500 locations across the U.S. from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.

For more than 13 years, GPM Investments has raised funds to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate to empower families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. The company is inviting customers to participate in the MDA Holiday retail campaign by purchasing a $1 or $5 pinup or rounding up their purchase.

Donations made by customers will be displayed on special MDA Holiday pinups in each location, showing support for MDA families. Donations to this year’s holiday campaign may also be made directly online here.

“We are delighted to partner with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to support local families. These funds support critical research and care for individuals with neuromuscular diseases and helps them live in a world of limitless possibilities,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO Corp., which owns 100% of GPM Investments. “We are truly thankful for our incredible store employees and customers for their time and donations. This support will have such a positive impact on people in our community.”

“When communities come together to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the holiday season, it means we are able to offer more meaningful moments in life to our MDA families. Dollars raised from our retail partners and their customers translate into breakthroughs in treatments, access to clinical care and advocacy to educate and support people diagnosed with neuromuscular diseases,” said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer, MDA. “The generous partners supporting our annual MDA Holiday Retail Campaign are part of our family at the Muscular Dystrophy Association. We are proud to team up with these generous companies during the holidays, and we are grateful to their employees and customers who share our belief in the promise of the MDA mission.”

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S. Based in Richmond, Va., the company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to retail and wholesale sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.