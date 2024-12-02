Industry Experts Examine EVs

In a recent webinar, c-store industry profssionals dove into the ins and outs of electric vehicles (EVs) and the hurdles that come with them.

As EVs become increasingly prominent in everyday life, it is more important than ever for c-store retailers to stay informed about advancements in the technology. When leveraged effectively, EVs can be a powerful tool for attracting a broader customer base.

To learn more, CStore Decisions Senior Editor Emmy Boes recently caught up with industry professionals Spencer Thomas, retail fuel management, Southwest Georgia Oil Co./Sun Stop Market; Eric McCrum, senior manager of EV and energy programs, Sheetz; and Carl Doenges, executive director of the charging analytics program at Transportation Energy Institute.

In an exclusive webinar, the three explored the key insights c-store retailers need to understand about EVs, from accessing NEVI funding to enhancing the customer experience and much more.

Among topics discussed was the election, and how it may impact the EV landscape in the years to come. According to Doenges, there are still a lot of “unknowns.” However, EVs are not going anywhere, regardless of who is president.

“There are a lot of things that are going to happen, but nothing is going to happen lightning fast,” he said. “And so, you can watch it and track it, but it’s not going to be as easy as everyone thinks it is … You know one thing is for certain, and that is, it’s not going to stop EVs from coming. (They have) too much inertia. (They have) too much scale. A lot of people want them, regardless of all this. And it could affect the pace at which it scales, but it won’t affect the fact that they’re coming.”

Also discussed was the idea of the consumer experience. With EV drivers spending more time on average at a c-store charging up compared to customers fueling up with gas, they present a unique opportunity for retailers.

“(EV customers are) going to be there five to six times longer than the typical customer. We’re here to serve on-the-go travelers, regardless of their fuel source,” said McCrum. “So, it’s about recognizing where those differences are and making sure you can address them.”

The panelists also discussed EV partnerships, infrastructure, design, sustainability and much more.

Click here to watch the full recording.