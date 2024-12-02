Rutter’s Breaks Ground in Virginia

The retailer has begun construction on its first store in the state.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s is expanding its footprint to its fourth state, Virginia. The retailer recently broke ground on the new site in Winchester at the intersection of Route 50 and Covestone Drive, with expectations of opening the store in mid-2025.

“We’re extremely excited to open our first Virginia store in Winchester,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development at Rutter’s. “Our whole team looks forward to serving the local community with our best-in-class Rutter’s experience, and giving customers a reason to say, ‘Rutter’s — Why Go Anywhere Else?’”

The brand-new Rutter’s will offer many auto-fueling options, along with commercial fueling, and be open 24 hours a day. The store will also include Rutter’s award winning food menu, with countless “Made For You” combinations, a huge selection of drinks and snacks, an extensive selection of beer, wine and canned cocktails and more.

The 13,500-square-foot store was first announced in July. The retailer noted at the time that it has plans to continue building its footprint in the new state. The new site will take the form of Rutter’s new prototype design, which was initially launched earlier this year in Milton, Pa.

Future-Focused Design

Rutter’s commitment to modern convenience and its ability to rebuild for the future are just a few of the reasons why it was honored in the CStore Decisions 2024 Best Design Awards.

The company has made it a point to enhance the in-store experience and remodel existing stores for its customers, while continuing to grow through new builds.

In December 2023, Rutter’s completed a massive remodel of its York, Pa., store, which included the addition of a second floor — nearly doubling its square footage. The updated location also included a fresh and modern appearance, an extensive wine selection and a 29-degree walk-in beer cave.

“When we do a remodel, our No. 1 goal is to never shut down the store,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development for Rutter’s. “Whether it’s a bright and white or an expansion, we keep operating so that our customers can continue to enjoy our many services.”

The new look has was met with positive feedback from customers in the area.