White Bison Reveals Holiday Coffee Offerings

The brand has introduced four new coffee flavors, available in stores now.

Twice Daily-owned White Bison has announced its new holiday flavors, now available across middle Tennessee and north Alabama. New additions include:

Holiday Cookie Latte. Available hot or iced, this holiday special is a delightfully buttery espresso latte with candied almond and vanilla notes topped with whipped cream and red sprinkles.

Ginger Snap Latte. This hot or iced drink is the perfect mix of sweet and subtle with notes of ginger and cinnamon candy. Whether you like it hot or iced, guests will have it topped with whipped cream and a ginger graham cracker for added warmth.

Peppermint Mocha. Comes in three ways — frappe, hot or iced. This drink includes a mellow minty chocolate with whipped cream and red sanding sugar. The 1883 Peppermint syrup has a cooling effect that pairs perfectly with Hollander Chocolate. The syrup and sauce pumps are stacked for optimal flavor as a hot or iced drink.

Holiday Blend. Featuring a new bag, guests can purchase medium roast retail beans or drip coffee featuring beans. Try the fresh brew with Sweet Creamer for the holidays only.

Bagel Sandwiches are all the rage at White Bison. There is something for everyone with this new offer. Guests can choose between a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich, a sausage, egg and cheese bagel or the turkey BLT.

$5 Bonus Card. Get a $5 Bonus for every $20 of gift card purchase or reload. Redeemable in January 2025.

White Bison Coffee offers specialty coffee that is directly sourced and crafted with care. White Bison’s meticulously curated café menu features a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas.

White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nashville — and four locations in the north Alabama market.

Locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, Twice Daily has served middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the north Alabama market in 2019.