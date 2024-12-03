7-Eleven Opens First New Arizona Stores in 25 Years

7-Eleven, the world’s largest network of convenience stores, is revisiting the Arizona market, which it has not added to in 25 years. According to a recent statement from the company, two new locations have already opened, with plans to expand further by adding another on Dec. 4 and two more in 2025.
Details on the new stores include:
- Glendale: 5303 W Bell Rd., opened Oct. 15
- Surprise: 13130 W Bell Rd., opened Nov. 20
- Goodyear: 1025 N Estrella Pkwy., opens Dec. 4
- Phoenix: 1802 S 7th St., opens in Q1 2025
- Phoenix: TBD address, opens in Q2 2025
7-Eleven’s re-entry into Arizona brings with it the brand’s renowned range of fresh food options, proprietary beverages and innovative services tailored to local preferences. In addition to cult favorites like Slurpee, Big Gulp drinks and Big Bite Hot Dogs, customers can look forward to 7-Eleven’s value deals and limited time offerings on items like coffee, pizza and wings.
For example, this holiday season, 7Rewards members can grab any whole pizza on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for only $9.
Additionally, 7-Eleven’s online merchandise store, 7Collection, is rolling out its latest collection of apparel and accessories for the holidays. The lineup is packed with seasonal styles and gifts, including a 7-Eleven store replica collectible.
As of Cyber Monday, 7Collection kicked off its 11 Days of Giftmas promotion with special deals every day from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11 including free limited edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven’s iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink, on select days with select purchases.
To close out the year, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 lucky winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Loyalty members who shop participating products, such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull, either in-store or via 7NOW Delivery app will be entered to win.