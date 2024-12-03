7-Eleven Opens First New Arizona Stores in 25 Years

The retailer has plans to open five new sites, with three coming by the end of the year.

7-Eleven, the world’s largest network of convenience stores, is revisiting the Arizona market, which it has not added to in 25 years. According to a recent statement from the company, two new locations have already opened, with plans to expand further by adding another on Dec. 4 and two more in 2025.

Details on the new stores include:

Glendale: 5303 W Bell Rd., opened Oct. 15

Surprise: 13130 W Bell Rd., opened Nov. 20

Goodyear: 1025 N Estrella Pkwy., opens Dec. 4

Phoenix: 1802 S 7th St., opens in Q1 2025

Phoenix: TBD address, opens in Q2 2025

7-Eleven’s re-entry into Arizona brings with it the brand’s renowned range of fresh food options, proprietary beverages and innovative services tailored to local preferences. In addition to cult favorites like Slurpee, Big Gulp drinks and Big Bite Hot Dogs, customers can look forward to 7-Eleven’s value deals and limited time offerings on items like coffee, pizza and wings.

For example, this holiday season, 7Rewards members can grab any whole pizza on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for only $9.