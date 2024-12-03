Inline Plastics Wins Platinum DotComm Award

The company earned the award with its Safe-T-Chef video.

Inline Plastics has announced that its Safe-T-Chef video has won the prestigious Platinum DotComm Award. The accolade, presented in partnership with Levitate Media, honors outstanding achievement in digital communication and underscores the successful collaboration between the two companies.

The Safe-T-Chef video was acclaimed for its exceptional quality, creativity and impactful messaging. It effectively showcases Inline Plastics’ new Safe-T-Chef product line — microwaveable packaging designed to secure hot food throughout shelf display, delivery and preparation, offering enhanced convenience and safety for both consumers and foodservice professionals.

“This award is a testament to the stellar work of our team and our partners at Levitate Media,” said Carrie Cline, Senior Brand Manager at Inline Plastics. “It highlights our commitment to innovation and food safety through our Safe-T-Chef line.”

The Safe-T-Chef video can be viewed here.

Based in Shelton, Ct., Inline Plastics is a leading provider of innovative food packaging solutions with over 55 years of industry experience. Renowned for its Safe-T-Fresh line, the company delivers tamper-resistant and tamper-evident packaging that enhances product safety and shelf appeal. Inline Plastics also offers a full suite of automated equipment for packaging closure, locking, and labeling.