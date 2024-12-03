Pilot Makes $50,000 Donation to Folds of Honor

Pilot, in honor of Giving Tuesday, has donated $50,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to family of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving their country and communities.

The funds will go toward scholarships for qualified recipients looking to earn their commercial driver’s license.

“It’s an honor for Pilot to continue to celebrate and honor the incredible heroes across our country — the truck drivers who safely put millions of miles on our highways to keep us going and our servicemembers, first responders and their families who sacrifice so much for our nation,” said Wendy Hamilton, chief of staff at Pilot. “Giving back to the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and the communities we serve, especially through education, is a small way to show our gratitude and support their future. We look forward to seeing more truck drivers out here and are thankful for the work done through Folds of Honor and their scholarship programs.”

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 62,000 academic scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. The $50,000 donation from Pilot will provide Folds of Honor with resources to further support the education of the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders across the country.

“Folds of Honor is grateful for the support of Pilot,” said Folds of Honor CEO and founder, Lt Col Dan Rooney. “This contribution will enable us to heighten our impact and further our mission to honor the sacrifice of America’s service members and first responders and educate their legacy. Pilot, its team members and the individuals it serves are true patriots that understand the importance of education and are doing something about it.”

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.