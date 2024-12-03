TXB Marks Over $1 Milllion Donated to CASA

The company has showed unwavering committment to the nonprofit, which provides support for the child protection system.

Texas-based TXB has made it a point to focus on philanthropy in recent years, giving back to special programs across Texas and Oklahoma.

One of the main beneficiaries has been CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), which the retailer has donated more than $1 million to thanks to various initiatives, programs and campaigns aimed at improving the lives of children in need.

TXB’s most recent endeavors include the 28th annual Golf and Fishing Tournament, which not only engaged the community but also contributed significantly to the fundraising efforts.

The funds raised by TXB play a crucial role in supporting Texas CASA, an organization dedicated to enhancing the child protection system through legislative advocacy and positive public policy changes. Texas CASA also provides a voice for children within the system and pairs volunteer advocates with every child in state care due to abuse and neglect.

TXB’s remarkable journey is a testament to the positive impact that convenience stores can have on their communities.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of convenience stores and food markets that emphasize Texas roots and values. With more than 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is known for its fresh-made, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site.

Serving more than 4,000 items, including fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.