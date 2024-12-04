Buc-ee’s Files Trademark Lawsuit Against Missouri Liquor Store

The Texas-based retailer is claiming that Duckees Drive Thru "places the valuable reputation and goodwill of Buc-ee’s in the hands of Duckees."

Fan favorite c-store chain Buc-ee’s has once again found itself in the midst of a trademark battle — this time against a Missouri liquor store, reported Springfield News-Leader.

The subject of the controversy, the Duckees Drive Thru logo, features a cartoon duck that bears similarities to the iconic Buc-ee’s beaver.

Owned by Kansas City-based 2 Wiseman Enterprises LLC, the Duckees is located at 12042 State Highway 13 in Kimberling City, Mo. Father and son Troy and Michael Wiseman took over ownership of the store in April 2023, according to the business’s Facebook page.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri, Buc-ee’s states that it has trademarked its beaver logo, in addition to a number of retail products and merchandise featuring the cartoon. Buc-ee’s accuses Duckees of violating these trademarks by adopting a similar logo and using it on in-store merchandise and c-store items.

The photos below were used for comparison in the court filings.

Buc-ee’s is claiming that the logo uses important aspects of the Buc-ee’s brand by featuring a cartoon animal, a yellow circle as a background and prominent black edges around the mascot. Buc-ee’s claims that the logo was designed to confuse the public or falsely indicate that the two companies are linked.

“Use by Duckees of the Duckees’ Word Trademark and Duckees’ Logo, which are confusingly similar to the Buc-ee’s Trademarks, places the valuable reputation and goodwill of Buc-ee’s in the hands of Duckees, over whom Buc-ee’s has no control,” the court document read.

The retailer is suing to stop Duckees from continuing to infringe on Buc-ee’s trademarks, have all infringing products destroyed and claim damages and profits from Duckees.

History Repeats Itself

This is not the first time Buc-ee’s has taken legal action against trademark offenders. In August 2023, Buc-ee’s similarly filed a lawsuit against a Mexican c-store branded as “Buk-II’s Super Mercado,” which led to a flurry of social media posts from Buc-ee’s fans across the U.S.

A now-viral Facebook post shows a photo of the store in which the company has replaced the Buc-ee’s beaver with a similar-looking gopher.

Additionally, in 2018, Buc-ee’s won a trademark lawsuit against San Antonio’s Choke Canyon rest stop chain that used a cartoon alligator as a logo on a yellow circle. The retailer also settled a similar lawsuit against a Bryan, Texas convenience store in 2013.