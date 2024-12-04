December 2024: 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

CStore Decisions celebrates 40 young executives demonstrating exceptional leadership, work ethic, innovation and impact.

As the convenience store industry contends with a changing landscape marked by ongoing consolidation, labor shortages, foodservice evolution, technological advances and regulatory challenges, young executives and next-generation leaders are proving essential to their companies and the industry as a whole.

Known for bringing a fresh perspective, adaptability, tech savvy solutions and more to the table, today’s young executive leaders are well equipped to navigate obstacles and drive their companies forward to longterm success.

The 40 Under 40 is an annual list of the convenience store industry’s young executive leaders who have been responsible for helping to advance their business in a significant way within the last 12 months. Each year, we discover that there are more young executives in the industry worthy of recognition. This year we received more than 130 nominations from across the convenience store industry.

This year’s class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch was honored in a virtual gala hosted on Dec. 3. They also receive a range of benefits in the year ahead, which include free registration to the CStore Connections conference, formerly known as the NAG Conference, which is set for March 9-12 in Charlotte, N.C., where they will be honored at a special reception on the evening of March 11.

