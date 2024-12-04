Hot Dispensed: From Drip to Decadent

Hot dispensed beverage preferences vary widely, with specialty coffee gaining traction among consumers while traditional coffee continues to maintain a strong following.

The coffee category at c-stores has seen rapid innovation over the last few years, with specialty and ready-to-drink coffees growing in popularity. This doesn’t mean, however, that traditional drip coffee is no longer a category boost.

At Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), for instance, traditional hot coffee is still a main traffic driver, noted Allison Jones, exchange buyer III, AAFES, which operates more than 300 Express stores worldwide. That said, “trendy coffees and more advanced machines are an important part of the segment,” Jones added.

Thirty-three percent of Americans bought a coffee from a c-store/gas station in the past month, according to the National Coffee Association (NCA), and among these shoppers, younger consumers purchased the most coffee from c-stores.

“Overall, U.S. consumers spend $7.4 billion on coffee in convenience stores annually and $110 billion on coffee and related goods across all venues,” said NCA President and CEO William “Bill” Murray.

Winning With Variety

In general, consumers are drinking more specialty coffee (45%) than traditional coffee (38%) for the first time, Murray noted, with the category experiencing a 13-year high.

Ninety-six percent of Americans who bought coffee at a c-store/gas station in the past week also had a specialty coffee in the past week, NCA found. Murray believes younger adults drive these sales.

Additionally, 89% of those who bought a coffee at a c-store/gas station in the past week also had a traditional coffee in the past week.

Advice for retailers, it seems, is to stock variety — experiment with specialty beverages, but keep traditional coffee well stocked.

AAFES does just that, and the chain is seeing notable growth in hot coffee sales. Its coffee program includes both drip machines and bean-to-cup.

Jones has seen a continual market shift to bean-to-cup machines, since “customers are willing to wait to get a better-tasting cup of coffee that they can get from freshly ground beans.”

AAFES offers hot and cold options such as lattes, cold brews, iced coffee and nitro. It also provides bulk-dispensed and portion-controlled creamers in many flavors.

Additionally, AAFES’ hot dispensed options include an assortment of hot tea, with some locations offering hot chocolate.

Twice Daily, with 82 convenience stores in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, has also found success with bean-to-cup machines.

The chain’s hot dispensed program offers drip coffee in seasonal flavors; cappuccinos; hot tea; and a variety of creamers, including milk alternatives, as well.

Twenty-one Twice Daily stores are integrated with parent company Tri Star Energy’s White Bison Coffee. Full-service and barista-led, White Bison features drip coffee, espresso-based beverages, blended frappes and smoothies, single-origin pour-overs, hot and iced tea, and lemonades.

“With 81% of consumers still opting to enjoy their coffee at home, it’s essential for convenience stores to provide a wide variety of customizable options,” noted Murray. “That way, customers can enjoy their coffee out of home just the way they like it at home.”

Only 13% of past-day coffee drinkers enjoy their coffee black, according to NCA’s latest coffee trends report. Sixty-two percent added a whitener such as milk, oat milk, creamer, etc., and 54% opted to mix in a sweetener or syrup.

Dawn Boulanger, VP of marketing, Tri Star Energy, agreed that products that lend themselves to customization are gaining traction, in addition to the hot-coffee-adjacent iced coffees. Currently, the company offers iced coffee through bean-to-cup, though Twice Daily is working on a new program for the beverage.

Seasonal Trends

Hot coffee is typically more popular in the winter months, Murray explained. “Our spring 2024 coffee trends report found that 80% of past-day coffee drinkers had their coffee hot — up 7% from the previous summer.”

Twice Daily usually features coffee with pastries in the winter and provides a discounted offer through its mobile app and loyalty program.

Boulanger added that customers tend to enjoy seasonal flavors for coffee and creamers. “White Bison typically runs five to six seasonal promotions a year. The typical fall and holiday flavors exist, but other seasons allow us to promote new, on-trend flavors.”

Twice Daily’s cappuccino machines also provide hot tea and hot chocolate as seasonal offers.

At AAFES, hot coffee is popular year-round. Here, many customers choose seasonal coffees and creamers, and AAFES offers meal deals with Premium Java the entire year.

“Express stores offer pumpkin spice beginning in August and typically feature a fourth-quarter limited-time offer (LTO). This year, Black Rifle Coffee Co. Liberty roast is being offered through the holidays and into 2025. Seasonal creamers such as pumpkin and peppermint are offered too. LTOs for 2025 (were being planned in late October),” said Jones.

Looking ahead, AAFES and Twice Daily plan to stay informed of trends and new innovations while continuously improving their programs.

“Our polling found that 51% of Americans believe coffee is good for their health,” said Murray. “With continuing attention to wellness and a growing body of research, I think it’s safe to say America’s love affair with coffee looks set to continue.”