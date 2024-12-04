Onvo Raises $75,000 for Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

Onvo recently presented a record-breaking donation of $75,000 to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, which the company raised throughout October during its annual breast cancer awareness initiative.

Every October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Onvo runs a fundraising drive that is supported through in-store pink ribbon sales, raffles and corporate contributions. Last year, Onvo raised a record $50,000 for the cause and set out to break the record again with a goal of raising $75,000 this year, which was achieved by the end of the month.

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition supports local Pennsylvanians by providing resources such as education, funding for research and care-packages for individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment. The organization also engages in advocacy and has played a role in shaping state legislation such as Act 1 of 2023, a first-of-its-kind law that require insurers to cover preventive breast cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost.

Andy Aulakh, co-founder of Onvo, said of this year’s fundraiser, “We’re proud to have raised $75,000 this year for the PBCC. The organization plays a very important role in fighting breast cancer and supporting women in the state of Pennsylvania, and we are happy to contribute to their mission through our fundraising efforts.”

At beginning of October, Onvo was recognized by the PBCC as a Shining Light Awardee, presented for the company’s community grassroots leadership in breast cancer education, outreach and advocacy.

Founded in 1988, Onvo is a hospitality company that serves traveling motorists through a network of businesses, including 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels located throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.