Changing Tides in Vape and Oral

As the vape category contends with illegal products, a shift toward disposables and 0% nicotine emerge as trends while modern oral volume grows in the c-store channel.

As the industry looks ahead to 2025, c-store retailers may soon have further regulatory clarity as the Center for Tobacco Products continues to review premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) and ramps up enforcement efforts on illegal vape products.

Local and state level regulation is also expected to continue. David Spross, executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), predicted continued attempts to ban flavors at the state level, primarily in the Northeast and on the Pacific Coast.

“Increased excise taxes will also be considered in 10-15 states,” noted Spross.

With President-Elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, some are hopeful for a more favorable regulatory environment for flavored vapor products and nicotine pouches.

“During the campaign, President-Elect Trump sent out a message that he would save flavored vapor like he did in 2019,” Spross said. “More specifically from a federal regulatory standpoint, there is a likelihood that the environment will improve with more PMTA authorizations in the flavored vapor and nicotine pouch categories.”

Capturing Illegal Products

As 2024 drew to a close, sales of illegal vape products continued to skew the picture of the vape category overall.

Total U.S. vape shipments are estimated to be down 9-12% for 2024, according to distributor shipment data managed by Management Science Associates (MSA). The c-store channel specifically saw a decline in vape product sales over the past year, with cartridge volume down 12.4% and e-disposables dropping 10.3% for the 52 weeks ending Q3 2024 vs. the previous year, per MSA. Disposable e-cigs, however, saw large gains in the discount channel (up 34%) driven by dollar stores.

But Don Burke, senior vice president of MSA, noted it’s likely that disposable vape sales are actually growing across all classes of trade. He explained that the data may not capture the full picture, as some independent retailers are likely selling disposables that have been illegally imported from China. These products are not distributed through traditional distribution networks and are not carried by traditional c-store chains and therefore would not be reflected in the tracked data.

In June, the Department of Justice and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the creation of a federal multiagency task force to combat the illegal distribution and sale of e-cigarettes. In October, the FDA and Customs and Border Protection seized approximately 3 million unauthorized e-cigarette products — that had a combined $76 million in estimated retail value — according to NATO. The seizure came after months of investigating shipping invoices. The illegal products that were intercepted originated in China. NATO pointed out that most of the unauthorized e-cigarettes were intentionally declared as items with no connection to vaping products to avoid detection.

“It is expected that FDA will continue to step up its enforcement efforts as part of the federal multijurisdictional task force,” Spross said. “This could result in further regulatory clarity by weeding out some of the illicit products.”

Vape Trends Evolve

Meanwhile, regulations and increasingly health-conscious customers are impacting trends in the vape segment.

“It used to be that cartridges were the No. 1 seller in the convenience store channel,” Burke said. “Today, because disposables are legally allowed to have flavors, whereas cartridges cannot, the disposable manufacturers have gone to creating these very large disposable products that contain many thousands of puffs, so that while it’s a disposable, it actually lasts as long as several packs of cigarettes.”

As a result, there’s a trend toward former cartridge buyers converting to disposables.

Another emerging trend seen in the disposable segment is the rise of 0% nicotine, which is growing in popularity, Burke noted. MSA found that 0% nicotine vapor grew by triple digits in Q3 2024 compared to a year ago, potentially driven by those looking to quit their nicotine habit.

“We do know that vapor items are often used as cessation devices and, in fact, have been seen to be more effective as cessation devices,” Burke said. “It could be that consumers that are choosing to try to quit their nicotine habit are at some point going to 0% nicotine, so they continue with the hand activity, the mouthfeel and that type of thing but are not getting nicotine.”

Modern Oral Soars

As regulations continue to tighten and consumer preferences shift toward harm-reduction products, both modern oral and snus have emerged as notable players in the evolving nicotine landscape.

In positive news for the snus segment, in November, the FDA renewed modified risk granted orders for eight snus products from Swedish Match through 2032. The products receiving modified risk granted orders included: General Loose, General Dry Mint Portion Original Mini, General Portion Original Large, General Classic Blend Portion White Large-12ct, General Mint Portion White Large, General Nordic Mint Portion White Large-12ct, General Portion White Large and General Wintergreen Portion White Large.

The products can continue to be marketed using the risk claim: “Using General Snus instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.”

This is the first time the FDA issued a renewal of modified risk granted orders. The agency can withdraw the orders if it determines that the products no longer “benefit the health of the population as a whole,” the FDA said in a statement.

In the overall oral category that includes moist, snus and modern oral, wholesale shipments to retail are up a projected 9-11% for 2024, according to MSA. This growth is largely driven by modern oral products, as both moist and snus segments experienced declines.

“Modern oral, not containing tobacco, is a little bit easier to use in any kind of an environment where it would be frowned upon if someone were using tobacco,” Burke said.

Meanwhile, moist tobacco shipments are projected to be down 6-8% in 2024, per MSA.

“One of the big reasons for that is the impact of modern oral and how modern oral is cannibalizing on the moist product,” Burke said.

Indeed, modern oral shipments are estimated to see 50-60% growth in 2024. In Q3 2024, modern oral nicotine volume was up 11% in the convenience gas channel vs. Q2, per MSA. Sales of modern oral in the c-store channel are majorly outpacing modern oral sales in other channels, like tobacco outlets and drug stores.

“Right now, modern oral is very much a c-store product, and the other classes of trade have not caught up to the success of this item in c-stores,” Burke said. “When consumers look for a modern oral product, they go to the c-store.”

Same-store sales for modern oral nicotine also continue to grow, up 11.7% for the most recent quarter, Burke pointed out.

“What this is showing is that repeat purchase is becoming more important to the modern oral category, and it is not new consumers trying the items, but those consumers that have tried it are repurchasing,” Burke said.

Customer habits are also continuing to evolve. When customers were seeking a nicotine product in Q3, 34.5% of the time, they selected a non-combustible product, which is up 4.1 points compared to a year ago, Burke pointed out. What’s more, nearly 18% of the time, those nicotine shoppers choose a non-tobacco product.

“So almost a fifth of the time when consumers choose to consume nicotine, they choose to use it with a product that does not contain tobacco, and that’s a pretty important finding,” Burke said.

Modern oral, which began as a very small category, has grown significantly, now far outpacing vape in terms of consumer units sold.

“It’s the third most popular or most-purchased item in all of the tobacco category and the only one that is growing (up 55% for Q3 2024 vs. a year ago, per MSA),” Burke revealed.