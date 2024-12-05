Circle K Selects Sparkion for Energy Management

Circle K recently announced a new partnership with Vontier-owned Sparkion Energy to enhance energy management software for combined battery and EV charging installations in Europe. The Sparkion platform has already been installed at several Circle K sites and is expected to help improve energy resilience and facilitate penetration into the ancillary services market.

The Sparkion Power Platform acts as an energy hub and provides real-time load management, demand charge mitigation and orchestration of all energy resources on site. The platform empowers CPOs, fleet operators and enterprises to optimize energy use and consumption, monetize energy assets and increase charging network profitability.

“At Circle K, our mission is to help make our customers’ lives a little easier every day. With this partnership, we are taking another step in our ambition to be a part of the solution in the communities we serve by delivering industry-leading charging power to our customers while minimizing our impact on the power grid. We relentlessly pursue cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, and we are very pleased to select and now implement the Sparkion Platform,” said Maria Estenstad-Friis, Director Charge Point Operator in Circle K . “Smart and efficient energy management has become critical to our deployment of charging infrastructure. The vertically integrated solution will help us provide our customers with a superior charging experience while also supporting our commitments as a responsible retailer.”

“We are very excited to be selected as the partner of choice,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of EVolve. “This is the second EVolve solution selected by Circle K, the first being the Driivz CPMS platform that was rolled out back in 2022 and has since enabled millions of charging instances. We believe the Sparkion platform can be instrumental in Circle K’s pursuit of becoming a leading player in the ancillary services market, particularly – in the frequency markets. By enabling ancillary services, we empower our customers not only to reduce their energy costs but also generate additional revenues from the energy markets.”

Circle K is part of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility. Operating in 31 countries and territories, the company has more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.