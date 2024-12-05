InStore.ai Partners with Loss Prevention Research Council

InStore.ai, a pioneer in voice-driven business optimization for the retail industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC), a respected organization focused on preventing and detecting theft, fraud, and violence through collaborative research and evidence-based solutions.

The partnership brings together InStore.ai’s innovative voice analytics technology and LPRC’s deep expertise in evidence-based safety strategies.

“Partnering with InStore.ai opens up a world of possibilities from the rich and organic insights about the experience of store employees and customers at scale,” said Dr. Read Hayes, LPRC Executive Director and UF Research Scientist.

Jay Blazensky, CEO and Co-Founder of InStore.ai., said, “Together, we can help businesses not only protect their bottom line but also foster safer, more positive environments for employees and shoppers.”

InStore.ai is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that was founded in 2022.

LPRC was founded in 2000 to support the evidence-based needs of loss prevention decision-makers in the retail industry. Its founding retailers include some of the best-known companies in the world, including Target, Walmart, OfficeMax, CVS, GAP, The Home Depot, Beall’s and Barnes & Noble.

Today, the organization has grown to more than 85 major retail chains representing hundreds of thousands of stores around the world. Its team of loss-prevention specialists has conducted hundreds of real-world research projects with its members and partners.