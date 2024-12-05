OnCue Opens Largest Store to Date

The company opened the site in Oklahoma City, and has plans to add more in 2025.

C-store retailer OnCue has announced the grand opening of its largest-ever travel center, situated at 3850 S. Prospect Ave. in Oklahoma City. The new store is part of the operator’s ongoing expansion, which will see several additional locations open around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area through 2025, OnCue noted in a recent statement.

The new travel center, which officially opened its doors to the public on Dec. 5, features a larger and more spacious layout designed to provide an enhanced customer experience. The lot can service up to 24 vehicles in the front and seven in the back with Top Tier fuel at the gas pumps.

“We’re thrilled to open another OnCue travel center in Oklahoma City,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “We designed this store with our customers in mind to make every stop as easy, fun and convenient as possible. Whether you’re popping in for gas, a delicious meal from The Grill, or just a quick treat, we’ve got you covered.”

The store features a drive-thru window, self-checkout machines, a lottery kiosk and an expanded coffee selection. The coffee bar boasts the new Trecca Cold Brew and Trecca Frozen Cold Brew dispensers, offering 100% Arabica coffee with various flavors, including vanilla, mocha, salted caramel and horchata. The store also showcases OnCue’s new line of refreshers, a lightly caffeinated non-coffee beverage available in flavors like raspberry, peach mango and more.

For decades, customers have looked to OnCue for its variety of snacks and drinks. With the company’s continued growth and innovation, it now also offers The Grill at 34 of its locations. The Grill is an award-winning full-service kitchen featuring made-to-order pizza, chicken, burgers and more. Customer favorites include the Pepperoni Pizza, Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos, Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches, Wings and Kick-It-Up seasoned fries. All stores also offer fresh food delivered daily from OnCue’s bakery and distribution facility.

OnCue currently employs approximately 1,700 team members across Oklahoma and Texas. The company continues to be forward-thinking with strategic investments in new energy and sustainability practices to increase efficiency and minimize resource consumption. OnCue is an early adopter of alternative fuels, including E85, CNG, electronic vehicle charging and hydrogen.