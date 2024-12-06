Circle K Signs Lease Agreements for Three New Distribution Centers

Circle K recently announced that it has signed lease agreements for three distribution centers in Midwestern U.S. as part of its strategic effort to optimize its merchandise supply chain.

Circle K plans to contract out all warehouse and distribution operations at these sites to leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers with expertise in supporting convenience and other small format retailers. The company expects to award 3PL contracts before the end of the year.

Located in Otsego, Minn., Lockbourne, Ohio, and Hazelwood, Mo., the three distribution centers average approximately 266,000 square feet. They will supply approximately 1,600 Circle K and Holiday stores in 14 states with national- and private-brand packaged snacks, candy, beverages, tobacco/nicotine and other convenience items not normally supported via Direct Store Delivery.

With the addition of these three facilities, Circle K will have five 3PL DCs supplying more than 2,600 company-owned stores in the U.S. The company’s existing DCs are in the San Antonio and Phoenix areas and supply stores in parts of Texas as well as Arizona and Nevada. In addition, the company operates and staffs a full distribution center in Laval, Quebec, supplying Couche-Tard and Circle K sites in Eastern Canada.

Trey Powell, senior vice president of global merchandising for Circle K, said these DCs will help enable a more nimble, flexible and efficient supply chain that ensures the right products are available in the right locations at the right time.

“We have a long, successful history of operating dedicated warehouse and distribution centers in Texas and Arizona, with the support of strong and capable 3PL partners,” said Powell. “Expanding this hybrid distribution model into the Midwest will materially improve the control we have over key parts of the supply chain, enable further differentiation of retail programs and improve our inventory management processes and capabilities. In addition, it will unlock further opportunities to optimize and enhance food service programs and, most importantly, help ensure we are positioned to consistently meet the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

Circle K expects that staffing at the facilities will range from approximately 140 to 230 employees. Pending proposals from prospective logistics partners, the company anticipates starting operations in these distribution centers in late 2025.

Cushman & Wakefield represented Circle K in real estate analysis, lease negotiations and contracts. Ryan Companies US, Inc., is supporting this project as Circle K’s national construction and architectural partner.

Circle K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.