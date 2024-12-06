Marathon Raises $2.8 Million in Charity Golf Tournament

The funds will be distributed to five deserving nonprofits.

Marathon Petroleum recently hosted its annual MPCgives Invitational golf and networking event, which raised a record amount for five national nonprofit organizations. The longstanding event was held in San Antonio, Texas, in October.

Together with the support of more than 200 generous sponsors and partners, MPC raised $2.8 million that will be distributed among the five nonprofits.

“At MPC, our community investment strategy is centered around strengthening communities and helping make people’s lives better,” said MPC’s Executive Vice President of Refining Tim Aydt. “100% of these generous sponsorship proceeds will be directed to organizations that advance our key areas of focus: workforce development, sustainability, and thriving communities.”

This year, the money raised will be distributed among the following organizations:

American Red Cross

Junior Achievement

United Service Organizations – USO

International Bird Rescue

The Giving Grove

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation’s largest refining system. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S., including Marathon brand retail outlets.

MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.