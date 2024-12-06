The 2024 Pizza Power Report

Convenience store operators are changing how consumers view c-store foodservice through innovation, higher-quality ingredients and prices that make it difficult to go anywhere else.

As c-store retailers ramp up foodservice operations to go head to head with quick-service restaurants (QSRs), pizza is one segment where they are excelling.

In fact, 199 million servings of pizza were ordered from convenience stores in the 12 months ending August 2024, according to Circana CREST consumer survey data.

Although a noticeable gap remains between c-stores and QSRs when it comes to pizza sales, customers are seeing increased variety thanks to innovative limited-time offers (LTOs), restaurant-quality ingredients and competitive pricing from c-store operators.

One retailer proven to be a formidable competitor is Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s, which operates nearly 2,900 locations across the U.S. Casey’s has long touted the title of the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country.

The retailer’s pizza program launched in 1985 in Waukee, Iowa. Since then, each Casey’s pizza has been made with fresh ingredients, including 100% real mozzarella cheese, hand-cut veggies and made-from-scratch dough. And the effort shows — this past year, Casey’s customers bought more than 45 million pizzas.

“This isn’t gas station pizza — it’s restaurant-quality food from a gas station,” said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey’s. “As the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S., it’s not crazy to think you can get handmade, delicious pizza from a convenience store.”

Haga sees the convenience store setting as a plus when it comes to competing with QSRs, noting that c-stores simply have more in-store options for their customers. If you can provide a quality pizza product to get customers through the doors, the in-store potential is immense.

“While pizza is our crown jewel, we think it’s extremely important to be continuously thinking about what our guests want to accompany their pizza — whether that’s something like our new loaded breadsticks or the fact that Casey’s is the only leading pizza chain in the country where you can also purchase a wide variety of beer, wine and liquor options, including over 200 beer options, to pair with your pizza,” said Haga.

This sentiment earned the retailer the title of “The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters.”

“Casey’s is so much more than a convenience store, because we have a special place in the community to be the pizza restaurant, coffee shop and so much more,” Haga continued.

Proven Potential

Customer feedback about Casey’s pizza has been overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced by its loyal repeat customers across the U.S. As the c-store chain continues to expand to new markets, the reception remains the same.

“The potential is proven by what we see from our customers who keep coming back. As we continue to expand, innovate and launch new limited-time pizza offerings, we’ve seen the fan base for our pizza grow exponentially across ‘Casey’s Country’ and in new markets as we continue to expand our footprint,” said Haga.

These LTOs and specialty pizzas are where Casey’s shines. Known for its breakfast pizza, as well as unique offerings like the taco pizza, the retailer keeps a close eye on flavor trends to determine the best offerings.

“We are always experimenting to ensure our guests get the unique flavors they crave. Over the years, we’ve been known to offer a variety of limited-edition pies to keep our loyal fans guessing — including our latest, the Jalapeño Popper Pizza,” he continued.

Casey’s also offers crowd pleasers and kid favorites like cheese and pepperoni, but innovation is what sets the chain apart. Most of the company’s efforts are put into elevating menu offerings based on customer requests, as well as bolstering offers available exclusively at Casey’s.

The retailer is always looking for unique topping combinations, flavor profiles and LTOs that can make it stand out from the competition.

“Because we aim to serve every guest with the flavors they crave, we offer a wide variety of pizza toppings and continually explore new ideas for fresh, unique topping combinations to add to each slice,” Haga continued.

Casey’s is helping to change the reputation of “gas station pizza” with its restaurant-quality offerings and chef-designed foodservice program. The chain has proven that operating from a c-store is not a crutch, but an advantage.

“One thing that truly separates Casey’s is the convenience of ordering handmade pizza and other freshly prepared menu items from a place where you can also buy fuel, groceries, snacks, beer or other alcoholic beverages,” said Haga. “We own the fact that Casey’s is a gas station, but that category doesn’t limit our locations from also serving craveable menu items, creating high-quality products and launching unexpected food innovations.”

Quality at Scale

Casey’s isn’t the only convenience store giant seeing success from pizza — Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven has been cooking up pies since 2008, when it initially launched its hot food program. Since then, the retailer has greatly expanded its offerings to align with changing flavor trends and customer preferences.

“Our pizza platform has evolved over time to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers,” said Justin Whittaker, senior category manager of pizza for 7-Eleven. “From serving personal-sized pizzas to pizza by the slice to whole pizza, we continue to grow our offerings based on what our customers want and expect.”

7-Eleven offers pizza at its locations 24/7. Whittaker noted that this availability provides customers with peace of mind, knowing they can reliably stop into a 7-Eleven at any time and leave with a warm slice.

“In today’s fast-paced world, the traditional 9-to-5 lifestyle is becoming less common, and so are conventional mealtimes,” Whittaker said. “More people are working irregular hours, including night shifts and early mornings. This shift has created a growing demand for more flexible dining options that cater to these varied schedules.”

Another way the retailer taps into this on-the-go lifestyle is by providing the option of pizza by the slice, which offers a quick and easy solution for any daypart.

Proprietary Process

7-Eleven’s pizzas are all baked in-store, 365 days a year. The pizzas are made from high-quality ingredients — the cheese is a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and provolone cheese, while the sauce is made with fresh tomatoes and seasoned with Italian herbs, garlic, salt and pepper.

Those quality ingredients extend to the retailer’s popular LTOs, which are constantly evolving while maintaining the signature 7-Eleven feel.

“Our commitment to quality and variety ensures that whether you’re a traditionalist who savors the simplicity of a cheese pizza or an adventurer, we have something to satisfy our customers’ cravings,” said Whittaker. “From our classic cheese pizza and extreme meat pizza to the innovative stuffed handheld and personal-sized pizza options, our offerings cater to all tastes and preferences.”

The retailer’s latest LTOs include a stuffed pepperoni pizza and a breakfast pizza, with new flavors being tested and considered as the program continues to grow.

The system, according to Whittaker, is working — pizza is one of 7-Eleven’s fastest growing categories. Aside from offering a quality product, some of the success can also be attributed to the price.

“Given the challenging economic climate and inflationary pressures customers are facing in the U.S., our pizza varieties are a huge differentiator for us to deliver on customers’ quality and value needs,” he said. “We focus on providing quality as good or better than national brands at a better retail price for the customer.”

7-Eleven is yet another case of c-store foodservice that demonstrates that quality and scale are not mutually exclusive. At 84,000 stores around the globe — 13,000 in the U.S. — the retailer still maintains its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Business With Branded

The c-store powerhouses like Casey’s and 7-Eleven, however, are not wholly representative of the industry. Most c-stores operate on a smaller scale and without the same resources, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on all the pizza potential.

Fischer’s Neighborhood Market, which operates 32 stores in the U.S., took a different approach by partnering with Hunt Brothers Pizza to bring high-quality pizza to customers.

“Fischer’s first partnered with Hunt Brothers Pizza over 15 years ago, seeing the opportunity to bring fresh, high-quality pizza to our customers with the convenience they expect,” said Zain Bidiwala, senior marketing and brand leader for Fischer’s. “Since then, it’s been a fantastic addition to our stores, delivering both customer satisfaction and operational ease.

The retailer currently offers the pizza program at 13 of its Fischer’s Neighborhood Market, Fischer’s Market Express, Mini Mart and Pit Stop Food Mart locations. The program has steadily expanded over the years, Bidiwala noted, as Fischer’s has seen strong demand from customers across its footprint.

Since implementing the program, in-store traffic has

increased heavily, especially during lunch and dinner hours. Not only has it boosted in-store sales, but it has also improved food sales in general, creating more consistent traffic throughout the day.

Advantages of Partnering

Deciding to partner for a foodservice program comes with a unique set of advantages — for one, retailers can inherit an already proven and established brand, as well as its training practices. At Fischer’s, Bidiwala noted that Hunt Brothers provides a comprehensive training program and works closely with employees to ensure they are prepared.

“Training covers everything from pizza preparation to handling customer requests efficiently,” he said. “The process is designed to be straightforward, with the pizzas baking in approximately 10-15 minutes, making it an ideal quick-service option for our customers.”

The pizza lineup at Fischer’s includes classic options like pepperoni, sausage and cheese, in addition to numerous specialty options and customizable mix-and-match toppings — customers are given plenty of flexibility for their orders.

Bidiwala noted that partnering with an established brand helps customers “know they’re getting a consistent, quality product.”

As the c-store retailer’s partnership with Hunt Brothers Pizza continues to expand, Fischer’s continues to look at different ways to enhance the customer experience, Bidiwala added.

“We are focusing on promoting Hunt Brother’s menu items on our social media pages more heavily,” he said. “Being that it’s such an accessible brand, there’s a lot of fun that can be had entertaining, educating and engaging our audience via our shared love for pizza, without always pushing the ‘hard sell.’”

While Fischer’s approach differs from those of Casey’s and 7-Eleven, the results are just as clear — consumers are demanding more from convenience stores when it comes to pizza offerings, and the industry is positioned to deliver.