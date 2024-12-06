Vroom Delivery Introduces New Kitchen Management System

Vroom Delivery has teamed up with Fresh KDS, a Kitchen Display System (KDS) that expedites order fulfillment through modern touch-screens such as android and iOS devices. Orders from all digital channels such as kiosks, retailer apps and websites, and third-party marketplaces such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, will all flow directly to kitchen screens, automating manual ticket processes and streamlining operations.

Vroom’s Omnichannel Kitchen Management System (KMS) is powered by the same centralized automation that runs Vroom’s other products such as proprietary and third-party ordering. This means that a retailer can simply enable a new sales channel such as Kiosks, and Vroom’s Automated Menu Management (AMM) systems will immediately propagate the menus, pull pricebook and inventory data from the backoffice, and ingest orders into the retailer transaction logs. Orders can even be segmented to different parts of the store based on the items in customer baskets.

For example, if a customer orders a pizza, coffee, and snacks, the KMS can automatically send the pizza to the kitchen, the coffee to the barista, the snacks to the c-store, and the full order to a fulfillment and packing station.

The Kitchen Display System is powered by Fresh KDS. Fresh is a modern KDS that started seven years ago focused on the restaurant industry. Fresh currently powers kitchen screens in over 7,000 restaurants worldwide, and recently has begun powering kitchens for convenience retailers. The partnership between Vroom and Fresh means that Vroom is also able to manage billing, set-up, and support for the combined product, so Vroom customers will not have to coordinate with an additional vendor. It also allows the screens to be packaged with other Vroom products such as online ordering and kiosks at rates well below most stand-alone systems.

Five chains on the Vroom Platform have already signed up for the new system, with many more expected in the coming months.

“We are seeing a lot of interest from our current customers, many of whom are very foodservice-focused retailers,” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. “Because the new Vroom KMS is tied into our existing menu and order management systems, it makes it very easy for retailers to implement and manage. For example, if a store clerk needs to make a change to an order, they can make it in the Vroom Store Portal and those changes will propagate to the correct Kitchen Display Screen and backoffice instantaneously. The source of the order doesn’t matter — whether it’s a Kiosk, an app order, or a DoorDash order, the operations for store employees remains the same.”

“We are excited to partner with Vroom Delivery to modernize the Kitchen Systems for the convenience store industry,” said David Corts, COO of Fresh Technology. “Vroom’s omnichannel system combined with our Kitchen Display System will greatly streamline operations for retailers, improve speed of service and order accuracy while adding additional flexibility going forward as retailers change or modify their menus or order preparation procedures.”

The Vroom KDS adds yet another product to Vroom Delivery’s growing suite of products, which now includes first party ordering and delivery, third party marketplace aggregation, Kiosks, Payment, Age and ID verification, online SNAP/EBT, and now, Kitchen Displays.