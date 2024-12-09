FDA Issues Over 100 Warning Letters for Vape Sales

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced that it has issued warning letters to 115 retailers for the sale of unauthorized e-cigarette products. The warning letters cite the sale of disposable vape products owned by Chinese manufacturers and marketed under popular brand names like Geek Bar Pulse, Geek Bar Skyview, Geek Bar Platinum and Elf Bar.

“These warning letters are a result of FDA’s ongoing enforcement efforts, in coordination with state partners, to identify and crack down on the sale of unauthorized e-cigarettes,” the agency noted in a statement. “FDA has contracts with states, territories, or third-party entities, to assist with compliance check inspections of retail establishments.”

The FDA stated that it closely monitors industry compliance with tobacco laws and regulations under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and takes action when violations occur. Warning letter recipients are given 15 working days to respond with the steps they will take to correct the violation and to prevent future violations. Failure to promptly correct the violations, according to the agency, can result in additional FDA actions such as an injunction, seizure, and/or civil money penalty.

In June, the FDA and the Department of Justice announced a joint federal task force to curb the distribution and sale of illegal e-cigarettes.

“The FDA is on high alert and, in coordination with our federal partners, remains committed to stopping unauthorized e-cigarettes at our nation’s borders,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. “These products too often end up in kids’ hands, and the newly formed federal task force is well positioned to collectively combat this unscrupulous activity.”

The joint federal task force will continue to focus its efforts on the flow of unauthorized e-cigarettes into the U.S. The FDA noted that this may include investigating and prosecuting new criminal, civil, seizure and forfeiture actions under the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act; the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as amended by the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act; and other authorities.

To date, the FDA has authorized 34 e-cigarette products and devices. These are the only e-cigarette products that currently may be lawfully marketed and sold in the U.S. Further information on tobacco products that may be legally marketed in the U.S. is available in FDA’s Searchable Tobacco Products Database.