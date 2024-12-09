Despite a complicated mixology world, Topo Chico is serving up simplicity. Evidenced by the history of Topo Chico Mineral Water being used as a cocktail mixer and ranch water ingredient, Topo Chico has established itself as a bar favorite. In response to this consumer demand, in March, Topo Chico introduced three premium mixers to complement spirits and non-alcoholic beverages alike. Topo Chico Mixers are best served cold and mixed with a favorite spirit or zero-proof beverage for a premium cocktail or mocktail mixology experience. The line of elevated, non-alcoholic mixers is made with filtered sparkling water, added minerals for taste and similar bubbles that Topo fans know and love. Available in three carefully crafted flavors — Ginger Beer, Tonic Water and Club Soda — each Topo Chico Mixer provides a delicious, sensory experience, whether mixed or enjoyed on its own.

