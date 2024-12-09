Poppy Market Unveils Newest Location

Poppy Market has officially opened its newest location in Adelanto, Calif. The store brings Poppy’s high-quality products, exceptional service and welcoming environment to the San Bernardino County community.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring Poppy Market to the incredible community of Adelanto,” said Varish Goyal, Poppy Market CEO. “This is a huge milestone for us, and we can’t wait to be part of the neighborhood. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick snack, filling up your gas tank, or just looking for a friendly place to connect, we’re here to make every visit memorable. Building strong relationships with our communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re looking forward to creating amazing moments with the residents and visitors of Adelanto.”

Poppy remains dedicated to accommodating its busy customers without sacrificing quality. Whether they are on the go or taking a moment to relax, the retailer makes it a point to provide fresh food, sleek spaces and efficient service.

Additionally, the company offers customers a robust loyalty program for daily purchases. Customers who sign up will receive 800 points immediately, and earn four points for every dollar spent in-store, as well as 2 points per gallon of gas. Redeeming the points is easy — customers simply need to enter their phone number at checkout and choose whether to use them right away or save them for a future visit.

Poppy is also introducing daily deals and “freebie clubs” to its rewards program in the near future.