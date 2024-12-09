Stewart’s Shops Opens Latest New York Loation

Situated in Marcellus, N.Y., this marks the retailer's fifth store in Onondaga County.

Stewart’s Shops has unveiled its newest shop, located in Marcellus, N.Y. With the construction of the brand new 4,500-square-foot shop, Stewart’s brings a wide range of sandwiches, soups, pizza, beverages and fresh, award-winning milk and ice cream to the community.

This shop is Stewart’s fifth location in Onondaga County.

“Marcellus is such a vibrant, close-knit village and we are honored to build on the legacy that Rich Nojaim and his family created by supporting the community through the operation of Nojaim Bros. Supermarkets at this location,” said Chad Kiesow, chief operating officer of Stewart’s Shops.

Located at the corner of East Main and Orange streets, the newest Stewart’s marks a $4 million investment into the community. The new Marcellus shop, which is larger than the typical Stewart’s, allows the company to serve as the community’s restaurant, interim grocery store and gas station.

To celebrate its newest investment, Stewart’s Shops will hold a grand opening at the shop, 27 E. Main St., at 11 am on Saturday, Dec. 14.

In conjunction with the Dec. 14 grand opening, Stewart’s will be offering specials on hot dogs, pizza, subs, iced coffee and all grades of fuel, including premium non-ethanol and diesel.