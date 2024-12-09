Much like its namesake, customers will spend some time peeling back the layers of this flavor. It starts with premium beef, seasoned with Werner’s own blend of spices, then natural-wood-smoked to eye-watering perfection. The Sweet Onion Pineapple jerky is so complex and savory, each bite is its own flavor quest. Werner All Natural Sweet Onion Pineapple Beef Jerky is currently available in an eight-ounce “one-half-pound” package with an eight per eight-ounce case pack shelf-ready display.

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks

www.wernerjerky.com