Breakfast-Style Corn Dog

corn-dog-and-pancake-stack-with-sausage.Developed for the c-store, restaurant, college/university and foodservice distributor segments, Sigma’s four-ounce breakfast-style corn dogs are made with a fluffy, soft buttermilk pancake-flavored batter, wrapped around a hearty, savory all-pork sausage link, seasoned with black pepper and spices. This product provides operators with a protein-rich offering to be used on a variety of menus. Each fully cooked corn dog is ready to heat and serve, packed with eight corn dogs per inner package and 48 units per case.

Sigma Alimentos
www.sigmafoodserviceus.com

