Royal Farms Opens New Maryland Location

The retailer is set to commemorate the milestone with a "Get Ready to ROFO" soft opening event.

Royal Farms has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Charlotte Hall, Md. The store, located at 30315 Three Notch Rd, will officially open its doors on Jan. 9.

This state-of-the-art store will offer residents the perfect blend of convenience, fresh food, and exceptional service, right in their neighborhood. To commemorate this exciting milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed “Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on Jan. 6 and 7. During the event, customers can tour the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite here.

“We are excited to expand into Charlotte Hall and bring Royal Farms’ signature quality and convenience to even more communities,” said Octavia Jackson, District Leader at Royal Farms. “This new location embodies our commitment to serving fresh, high-quality food and offering first-class amenities, all while being a friendly, convenient destination for the neighborhood.”

The new Charlotte Hall location features:

15 fuel dispensers with a variety of fuel offerings including E-15, E85, high flow diesel, and DEF.

24/7 service: Open year-round to meet all convenience and fuel needs.

Fresh, made-to-order food: From Royal Farms’ World-Famous chicken and sandwiches to a variety of breakfast options, there’s something for everyone.

To make the most of every visit, Royal Farms is inviting the Charlotte Hall community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where they can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading the app, customers gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time they visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, they will receive 2 points for every dollar spent with RoFo Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas purchased.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.